Air India fires 25 cabin crew members over abrupt mass sick leave: Full text of termination letter
The abrupt mass sick leave at the last minute resulted in severe disruption to Air India Express' network, with more than 90 flights being cancelled.
Air India Express has terminate 25 employees after they did not report to work on Wednesday, May 8. The abrupt mass sick leave at the last minute resulted in severe disruption to Air India Express' network, with more than 90 flights being cancelled. News agency PTI reported that Air India Express has also issued an ultimatum to striking cabin crew to join work by 4 pm on Thursday (May 9).