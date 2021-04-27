Air India flight returns from Australia after crew member tests covid-positive

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Air India flight returned from Sydney to Delhi on Tuesday with just cargo as Australian authorities refused to let it take passengers after one of its crew members tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Once the arrived in Sydney on Sunday morning, the Australian authorities also conducted RT-PCR tests on the entire crew, and its results came on Monday, the sources said.

One of the crew members was found positive, the sources added. Therefore, the Australian authorities refused to allow Air India to take passengers on the Sydney-Delhi flight.

As a result, the flight departed on Monday from Sydney with just crew members and cargo, the sources said.

The crew member who tested positive for COVID-19 has been kept in isolation in Sydney only, they added.

Australia on Tuesday banned all flights to and from India till May 15 in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

