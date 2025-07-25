Air India Jaipur-Mumbai flight makes U-turn 18 mins after take-off: What went wrong

An Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai made an emergency return shortly after takeoff on Friday. Flight AI612 returned to Jaipur International Airport due to a “suspected technical issue”, officials confirmed.

The aircraft was airborne for about 18 minutes before returning to Jaipur.

Safety protocols "Flight AI612 operating from Jaipur to Mumbai returned to Jaipur shortly after take-off due to a suspected technical issue,” Air India said in a statement.

Airline officials confirmed that the decision to return was made as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. Air India further emphasised that passenger safety is the airline's top priority.

This swift action aligns with standard aviation safety protocols when potential issues are detected, PTI reported.

Investigation and resumption of flight Upon landing, the aircraft was thoroughly checked for any potential issues. Air India further revealed that “troubleshooting checks were carried out, and it was determined to be a false indication”.

Following the thorough inspection, the aircraft was cleared for operations.

Once the protocols were fulfilled, the flight departed from Jaipur and continued its journey to Mumbai, the news agency reported.

Similar incidents This comes just two days after a Doha-bound Air India Express flight was forced to return to Calicut International Airport on Wednesday morning, approximately two hours after its departure, owing to a technical fault in the aircraft’s cabin AC.

According to official data, a total of five Indian airlines reported 183 technical defects in their aircraft to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) this year until July 21.