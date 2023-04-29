Air India flight to Singapore diverted to Malaysia due to weather conditions, congestion1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
An Air India flight to Singapore was diverted due to bad weather and congestion, an airline official said on Saturday. The Air India flight was diverted to Malaysia. The airline said that the flight later took off to Singapore after the weather improved.
“Due to weather conditions and congestion in Singapore, AI346 was diverted to Malaysia. The flight is now departing for Singapore since the weather has improved and flights are allowed to operate now," an Air India official said.
