Air India flight urination incident: DGCA slaps ₹30 lakh penalty on airline1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:26 PM IST
On 5 January, the regulator had said that prima facie it has emerged that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with
NEW DELHI: India’s civil aviation regulator has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Air India for violation of norms in the incident involving an unruly passenger accused of urinating on a co-passenger on a New York-Delhi flight.
