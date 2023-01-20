Air India flight urination incident: DGCA slaps 30 lakh penalty on airline

The accused in the incident, Shankar Mishra, has been banned from flying with Air India for four months after an internal committee determined on 19 January that he was an unruly passenger who urinated on a co-passenger. Mishra, a senior executive at US financial services firm Wells Fargo, has since been terminated by his employer. Delhi Police also arrested Mishra from Bengaluru on 7 January, and he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.