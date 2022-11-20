Air India gives cabin crew option to extend their VRS release date

In June of this year, the airline owned by the Tata group, which is being revitalised with an expanding fleet and routes, offered its employees, including the cabin crew, the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). For those who chose the VRS, 30 November was set as the starting date. Due to a shortage of cabin crew and a protracted wait for US visas, sources say Air India has given the option to cabin crew who have chosen the voluntary retirement scheme to extend their tenure until 31 January, 2023.

