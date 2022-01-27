Air India takeover: Look forward to create 'world-class airline', says Chandra

Following the government’s approval of the highest price bid of Talace for Air India, the Letter of Intent was issued to the winning bidder on 11 October 2021. The Share Purchase Agreement was signed on 25 October, 2021. Thereafter, Strategic Partner (Talace), Air India and the government worked towards satisfying a set of conditions precedent defined in the SPA, including approvals from anti-trust bodies, regulators, lenders, third parties, etc. These conditions have since been met to mutual satisfaction.

