Air India takeover: Look forward to create 'world-class airline', says Chandra

Air India takeover: Look forward to create 'world-class airline', says Chandra1 min read . 04:13 PM IST
- Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekhara says the entire process is complete and that the company is happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After taking the handover of Air India, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan said the company is “happy" to have Air India back in the group. He said the company is looking forward to create a “world-class airline".
After taking the handover of Air India, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan said the company is “happy" to have Air India back in the group. He said the company is looking forward to create a “world-class airline".
“We're totally delighted that this process is complete & happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to walking with everyone to create a world-class airline," he said, reported news agency ANI.
“We're totally delighted that this process is complete & happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to walking with everyone to create a world-class airline," he said, reported news agency ANI.
Also read: It's official! Tatas take back their Maharaja
The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India was successfully concluded today, with transfer of 100 per cent shares of Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, along with its management control. “A new board, led by the Strategic Partner, has taken charge of Air India," the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said in a tweet.
The disinvestment transaction was completed with the government receiving a consideration of ₹2,700 crore from the Strategic Partner (Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd). The government has retained the debt of ₹15,300 crore in Air India and AIXL, and transferred shares of Air India (100 per cent shares of Air India and its subsidiary AIXL and 50 per cent shares of AISATS) to the Strategic Partner.
Following the government’s approval of the highest price bid of Talace for Air India, the Letter of Intent was issued to the winning bidder on 11 October 2021. The Share Purchase Agreement was signed on 25 October, 2021. Thereafter, Strategic Partner (Talace), Air India and the government worked towards satisfying a set of conditions precedent defined in the SPA, including approvals from anti-trust bodies, regulators, lenders, third parties, etc. These conditions have since been met to mutual satisfaction.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!