‘Air India has option to buy 370 more aircraft’
New Delhi: Air India has the option to buy an additional 370 aircraft as part of its deal with aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, chief commercial and transformation officer Nipun Aggarwal said
New Delhi: Air India has the option to buy an additional 370 aircraft as part of its deal with aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, chief commercial and transformation officer Nipun Aggarwal said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×