Air India hiring 600 cabin crew, pilots every month; will continue pace for most of 2023: CEO Campbell Wilson2 min read 29 May 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Tata Group has put in place various measures to turn around the fortunes of the loss-making carrier, including placing the largest order for 470 planes and expanding international operations, since it took over the reins of the airline from the Indian Government.
Air India, insistent on a ‘healthy start’ for its five year transformation plan since the takeover by the Tata group, CEO Campbell Wilson said that the airline is hiring 550 cabin crew members and 50 pilots every month. Wilson further informed that Air India expects to have six wide-body A350 planes in its fleet by the end of this year.
