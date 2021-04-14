Air India hunts for CEOs to head its subsidiaries

NEW DELHI: Divestment-bound national carrier Air India Ltd is looking out for candidates to fill the chief executive's post at its subsidiaries Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIASL), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), and Alliance Air Aviation Ltd (AAAL), the airline said in a notification on Wednesday.

The last day for receipt of application is 3 May, according to a notification from the airline's general manager (personnel).

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

While AIASL is the ground handling subsidiary of the national carrier, AIESL is the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit, and Alliance Air is a regional airline which serves on several routes under the regional connectivity scheme.

"Permanent serving employees of Air India Ltd and its subsidiary companies, who fulfil the notified eligibility criteria are eligible to apply," the notification said.

The latest development comes as the government has initiated the process for inviting financial bids for the sale of Air India, which is likely to be concluded by September, according to media reports.

Mint had on 5 April reported that Tata Sons Ltd, the front-runner to buy state-run Air India Ltd, and the government are close to sealing the terms of the purchase, having managed to narrow their differences on the three key sticking points of pension liabilities, real estate assets and debt. Tata Group is likely to submit a financial bid before the end of the month.

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh is also said to be interested to bid for the national carrier in his personal capacity.

As things stand, Air India is set to report a loss of about ₹9,500-10,000 crore for fiscal 2021, more than the ₹8,000 crore loss it recorded in the previous fiscal, amid a slump in travel demand because of the pandemic. The Centre hopes to complete the sale of the national carrier at the earliest. Shortlisted bidders will have to submit financial bids in the next two months, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier, adding that the choice is between disinvestment and closing down the airline.

