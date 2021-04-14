Air India hunts for CEOs to head its subsidiaries

As things stand, Air India is set to report a loss of about ₹9,500-10,000 crore for fiscal 2021, more than the ₹8,000 crore loss it recorded in the previous fiscal, amid a slump in travel demand because of the pandemic. The Centre hopes to complete the sale of the national carrier at the earliest. Shortlisted bidders will have to submit financial bids in the next two months, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier, adding that the choice is between disinvestment and closing down the airline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}