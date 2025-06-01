Air India in talks with Boeing, Airbus for ‘major’ 200 narrow-body aircraft order: Report

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Group's Air India is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a major new aircraft order including some 200 extra single-aisle planes, topping up a mammoth deal in 2023 as the former state carrier pursues a multi-billion revamp, industry sources said.

The order discussions, which two of the sources said could involve hundreds of airplanes in total spread across various sizes, expand on previously reported discussions for a further batch of large wide-body aircraft, they told Reuters.

Air India, Boeing and Airbus all declined comment.

Word of a potential new blockbuster order from India's flag carrier emerged as global airline bosses gathered in the world's fastest-growing aviation market for an industry summit to be addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Air India placed a then-record order for 470 planes from both suppliers in 2023 and another 100 Airbus jets last year.

The back-to-back plane orders come at a time when aircraft manufacturers are scrambling with supply chain issues leading to severe delays in aircraft delivery and a looming jet shortage.

Getting new planes is crucial for Air India, which has suffered from years of under-investment under government ownership and is now undertaking an ambitious modernisation plan to recapture market share lost to global rivals.

The exact number of narrowbody jets under the new order was not immediately clear but two sources put it in the hundreds and one said it involved a provisional total of 200 narrow-body planes, which are the workhorse of aviation fleets worldwide.