Air India increases active fleet by 27% on year1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:39 AM IST
With more capacity available, the airline has been able to increase average daily flights by 30% and weekly international flights by 63%.
NEW DELHI : A year after being acquired by the Tata Group, the number of operating aircraft at Air India has increased 27% to 100, the airline said in an anniversary update.
