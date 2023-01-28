NEW DELHI : A year after being acquired by the Tata Group, the number of operating aircraft at Air India has increased 27% to 100, the airline said in an anniversary update.

With more capacity available, the airline has been able to increase average daily flights by 30% and weekly international flights by 63%.

The Tata Group acquired Air India and Air India Express under a government-led strategic divestment programme in January 2022.

Air India has 113 aircraft, comprising 70 narrow-body and 43 wide-body jets. In December, the airline said 19 long-grounded aircraft have returned to the skies and nine more were expected to follow.

In order to address the supply chain issues experienced by global aerospace companies, the company plans to induct 36 aircraft on lease in the first half of 2023 for short-to-medium-term capacity needs. These will comprise 21 Airbus A320, four Airbus A321, five Boeing B777-200LR widebody aircraft and six Boeing B777-300 ER jets.

In a speech to airline employees, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the turnaround of Air India is “one of the most ambitious turnarounds in international aviation history." “More than our successes, it is how we respond to our lapses that will define us," Wilson said.

The airlines under the Air India umbrella are in the process of moving to a centralised work space in Gurugram by mid-2023. The group umbrella now includes budget carriers Air India Express, AirAsia and full-service carriers Air India and Vistara.

The airline is also finalising a historic order of new aircraft, Wilson said, adding that Air India will also shortly introduce an enhanced menu on its international routes.