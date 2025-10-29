With a plane delivered a week, Air India catches up with fleet additions at Indigo
Air India has begun receiving aircraft at the rate of one a week, equalling the additions at bigger rival IndiGo. With 524 planes yet to be delivered by 2031, the steady fleet expansion at the Tata-run airline augurs well for it—if, as an expert says, there are no supply disruptions from Boeing
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : A little more than two years since it placed the first of two mega-orders of passenger jets on Airbus SE and Boeing Co., India's second largest carrier Air India has started taking deliveries at the rate of one aircraft a week — catching up with market leader Indigo's additions to its fleet.