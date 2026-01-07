A year of turbulence behind, a year of repair ahead for India’s top airlines

IndiGo has to hire 158 pilots by 10 February and another 742 by December next year. It has submitted its hiring plan to the DGCA, according to a document reviewed by Mint. The airline will hire 300 captains and 600 junior first officers over the next 12 months. Elbers, in an earlier interview with Mint, also said that it is changing how it pays for its aircraft. Instead of mostly selling planes and leasing them back, the CEO said it is now choosing to own more planes or take them on long-term finance leases.