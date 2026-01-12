Air India to introduce new Dreamliner aircraft on international routes from February

Air India announced that it will deploy a new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on international long-haul routes starting February this year, marking the first Dreamliner to join its fleet after privatisation.
The move is part of the airline's broader effort to upgrade its fleet and improved the overall flying experience for its passengers.
The first line of the aircraft was officially handed over to Air India at Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle, United States, on 7 January. After the transfer, the Dreamliner flew to India and landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on 11 January.
“The new Boeing 787-9 is expected to enter international, long-haul commercial service in February 2026,” the airline said in a release.
(this is a developing story)
