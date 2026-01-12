Subscribe

Air India to introduce new Dreamliner aircraft on international routes from February

Air India will introduce a Boeing 787-9 aircraft for international long-haul routes starting February. Details here.

Eshita Gain
Published12 Jan 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Air India introduces new Dreamliner aircraft on international routes from February
Air India announced that it will deploy a new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on international long-haul routes starting February this year, marking the first Dreamliner to join its fleet after privatisation.

The move is part of the airline's broader effort to upgrade its fleet and improved the overall flying experience for its passengers.

The first line of the aircraft was officially handed over to Air India at Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle, United States, on 7 January. After the transfer, the Dreamliner flew to India and landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on 11 January.

“The new Boeing 787-9 is expected to enter international, long-haul commercial service in February 2026,” the airline said in a release.

(this is a developing story)

 
 
AIR INDIA
