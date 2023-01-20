Air India is all set to place an order for 235 single-aisle planes to Airbus as a part of its historic purchase of 495 jets.

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, industry sources told Reuters.

The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft including up to 40 Airbus A350s as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X, the sources said.

Airbus declined to comment. Air India and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.