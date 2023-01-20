Air India is likely to buy 235 single-aisle jets from Airbus as part of its biggest-ever purchase1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus
Air India is all set to place an order for 235 single-aisle planes to Airbus as a part of its historic purchase of 495 jets.
