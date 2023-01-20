Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Air India is likely to buy 235 single-aisle jets from Airbus as part of its biggest-ever purchase

Air India is likely to buy 235 single-aisle jets from Airbus as part of its biggest-ever purchase

1 min read . 07:40 PM ISTAgencies
Air India is likely to buy 235 single-aisle jets from Airbus

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus

Air India is all set to place an order for 235 single-aisle planes to Airbus as a part of its historic purchase of 495 jets. 

Air India is all set to place an order for 235 single-aisle planes to Airbus as a part of its historic purchase of 495 jets. 

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, industry sources told Reuters.

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, industry sources told Reuters.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft including up to 40 Airbus A350s as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X, the sources said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Airbus declined to comment. Air India and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP