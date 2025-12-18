Air India issues travel advisory amid dense fog prediction for Delhi, warns of possible flight disruptions

The weather department has predicted that Delhi will wake up to a foggy morning tomorrow, with similar conditions expected in parts of northern and eastern India.

In view of the weather conditions, Air India warned its passengers of potential disruptions in flight schedules on Friday, 18 December.

“The weather department has predicted dense fog in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India tomorrow, which may affect flight schedules, with likely cascading effects across our network,” the airline said in a detailed X (formerly Twitter) post.

What should passengers do? While the carrier is taking proactive steps to minimise the disruptions, the deteriorating weather conditions may lead to certain adjustments, including possible cancellations and unexpected delays.

However, the airline has assured all the flyers that its ground staff will remain available round the clock to assist everyone and make alternative arrangements for the disrupted travel plans.

Passengers are also advised to regularly check their flight status on Air India's website before heading to the airport. All the latest information will be available on the official website.

Air India's ‘FogCare’ initiative In addition, Air India said its ‘FogCare’ initiative allows passengers booked on select flights that are likely to be affected during periods of fog to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers.

Under the initiative, eligible passengers have the option to change their flights without any additional payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without penalty.

“Your patience and understanding mean a lot to us, as the safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain top priority,” the airline noted in the X post.

Delhi's weather forecast Low visibility, caused by a thick blanket of fog, has already forced the cancellation of at least 10 flights at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday, 17 December, news agency ANI reported, according to airport authorities.

To improve the situation, the Delhi Airport on Thursday announced that ‘Low Visibility Procedures’ are in progress. It has also urged passengers to contact their airlines for further updates, Hindustan Times reported.

