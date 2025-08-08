Air India kicks off cabin overhaul of legacy Boeing Dreamliners, first revamped aircraft to return by December

Air India has finally kicked off the retrofit of its legacy fleet, with the first Boeing 787-8 widebody aircraft already being sent to the United States for a full upgrade of its cabin.

According to a report by ANI, the Boeing 787-8 widebody aircraft sent for retrofit by Air India will return by December this year, after which more aircraft of the fleet will be sent for upgrades.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson told the company's staff on Friday in a town hall meeting that two legacy Boeing aircraft will be sent for retrofit every month after this, with all 25 remaining 787-8s upgraded by June 2027.

As for the narrowbody segment, Wilson gave an update saying that retrofitting of all such aircraft will be done by September this year. As many as 14 out of the 27 A320neo aircraft have already been retrofitted and returned to service, the Air India CEO said, as per ANI sources.