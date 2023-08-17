comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 17 2023 14:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.95 0.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 216 -0.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 612.6 -1%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.55 1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.45 -1.91%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Air India launches 96-hour sale across domestic, international routes; check dates, prices
Back

Tata Group-owned Air India has on August 17 launched a 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, which offers customers a chance to plan their trips at attractive fares. On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from 1,470 for Economy, and 10,130 for Business Class. Similar fares are available for select international routes, the airline said.

OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App