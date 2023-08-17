Hello User
Air India launches 96-hour sale across domestic, international routes; check dates, prices

Air India launches 96-hour sale across domestic, international routes; check dates, prices

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:47 PM IST

  • Air India launches 96-hour sale across domestic, international routes

AIR INDIA EXPRESS_DC

Tata Group-owned Air India has on August 17 launched a 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, which offers customers a chance to plan their trips at attractive fares. On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from 1,470 for Economy, and 10,130 for Business Class. Similar fares are available for select international routes, the airline said.

All bookings made under the sale through the Air India website (airindia.com) and mobile app are free of convenience fee. Air India’s flying returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 02:47 PM IST
