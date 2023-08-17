Air India launches 96-hour sale across domestic, international routes

Tata Group-owned Air India has on August 17 launched a 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, which offers customers a chance to plan their trips at attractive fares. On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from ₹1,470 for Economy, and ₹10,130 for Business Class. Similar fares are available for select international routes, the airline said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}