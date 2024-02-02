Air India launches Namaste World Sale. Price, date, other details
Namaste World Sale: Air India announced the commencement of its exclusive network-wide sale, the Namaste World Sale on February 2. The limited-period offer, available from 02 February to 05 February 2024, extended enticing all-inclusive one-way Economy class fares starting as low as ₹1799 for domestic routes and ₹3899 for international destinations. Business Class fares for domestic routes starting at ₹10,899, creating an unprecedented opportunity for travelers to experience luxury at an affordable price.