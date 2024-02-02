Air India launches Namaste World Sale. Price, date, other details

Namaste World Sale: Air India announced the commencement of its exclusive network-wide sale, the Namaste World Sale on February 2. The limited-period offer, available from 02 February to 05 February 2024, extended enticing all-inclusive one-way Economy class fares starting as low as ₹1799 for domestic routes and ₹3899 for international destinations. Business Class fares for domestic routes starting at ₹10,899, creating an unprecedented opportunity for travelers to experience luxury at an affordable price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This special promotion covers travel periods from 02 February to 30 September 2024, allowing passengers to plan their trips well in advance. The seats are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, emphasizing the urgency for potential travelers to secure their bookings promptly.

As part of the Namaste World Sale, Air India is providing customers with an additional advantage by waiving off the convenience fee on bookings made through the Air India website and mobile app. This customer-centric approach aims to simplify the booking process and enhance overall satisfaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discounted fares are not limited to domestic destinations; international travelers can also benefit from this sale on routes spanning the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, the Gulf & Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Asia. For international sectors, one-way all-inclusive Economy class fares commence at INR 3899, with return fares starting at INR 9600 on select destinations.

Discounted fares are available for flights to the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, Gulf & Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Asia. Here are some exciting one-way and return Economy Class fares:

India to USA: ₹31,956 (One-Way) and ₹54,376 (Return) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India to Europe: ₹22,283 (One-Way) and ₹39,244 (Return)

India to Gulf & Middle East: ₹7714 (One-Way) and ₹13,547 (Return)

India to Singapore: ₹6772 (One-Way) and ₹13, 552 (Return) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India to Melbourne (Australia): ₹29, 441 (One-Way) and ₹54,207 (Return)

India to Kathmandu: ₹3899 (One-Way) and ₹9600 (Return)

