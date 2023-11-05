Air India leases seven floors of Gurugram building for annual rent of ₹24.05 crore: report
As part of the deal, Air India paid an lnterest free refundable security deposit of ₹11.34 crore which allows it 180 car parking space and 18 additional parking spaces
The Tata Group-owned Air India Ltd has leased seven floors spread across 1.80 lakh sq ft in Vatika One on One in Gurugram for five years at an annual rent of ₹24.05 crore, said a report by Hindustan Times.
