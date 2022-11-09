Air India leases six A320 neo aircraft from China Development Bank Aviation1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 03:29 PM IST
The leasing agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific 2022 conference
The leasing agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific 2022 conference
Air India has leased a fleet of six Airbus A320 neo aircraft from CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Limited.