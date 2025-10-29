Air India faces ₹4,000-crore hit from Pak airspace closure: CEO Campbell Wilson

New Delhi/Mumbai: Tata Group’s Air India faces a ₹4,000-crore ($500 million) hit from the closure of Pakistan air space since June 2025 following Operation Sindoor the previous month, said Campbell Wilson, the airline’s chief executive. The news comes amid ongoing business challenges for Air India, which is undergoing a transformation under the Tata Group.

Wilson said on Wednesday the airline was grappling with unprecedented external factors, including the extended closure of critical airspace over the Middle East and the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan because of ongoing geopolitical conflicts, which have disrupted long-haul routes vital to its global network.

In FY25, Air India’s revenue increased 15% to ₹78,636 crore from FY24 (combining revenues of Air India, Tata SIA Airlines and Talace), making it one of the largest contributors to Tata Group’s top line. However, the airline was also the largest loss-maker for the group in the financial year, with losses widening to ₹10,859 crore. Talace and Tata SIA were merged in FY25.

Singapore Airlines has a 25.1% stake in Air India and the remaining is held by Tata Sons.

Three years into five-year plan Tata Group’s acquisition of Air India was finalised in January 2022 for ₹18,000 crore ($2.2 billion). It was part of government divestments and included Air India, Air India Express and AI SATs.

In May 2022, Wilson was named chief executive of the airline. He was hired from Singapore Airlines, where he served in various senior roles and was credited with founding Scoot, airline’s low-cost subsidiary.

In 2024 the Tatas merged Air Vistara – which had been run as a joint venture with Singapore Airlines – with Air India. Another low-cost carrier, AIX Connect (former Air Asia India), was also merged with Air India Express that year. Air India and Air India Express have a combined share of around 27% in the domestic market. Indigo is the clear market leader with a 64% share.

After joining Air India, Wilson had outlined a five-year transformational plan called Vihaan-AI. Currently, Air India is in the third stage of this plan, called the ‘climb’ phase, following the initial ‘taxi’ and ‘take-off’ phases. The climb phase started around 2024 and focuses on achieving operational excellence, expanding the fleet, and enhancing the customer experience by introducing new products, improving reliability, and expanding the network.

A string of Black Swans Wilson, however, said the business environment continued to be “quite challenging” in 2025. Airspace closures have forced the airline to reroute flights and reduce capacity on its long-haul segments, particularly affecting flights to the key markets of North America and Europe. The two regions account for nearly 25% each of its international operations. International routes account for 60% of Air India’s flights.

Then in June Air India grappled with the deadly Ahmedabad crash, which led to fewer international departures. The airline also reviewed its practices after the incident.

In the winter schedule for airlines (beginning 6 October 2025) announced last week, Air India was the only major carrier to still have reduced operations, with flights down 10%, while Air India Express is growing at 11% based on weekly departures allocated.

“It has been reported that the airspace closures that we face alone are in the order of a ₹4,000-crore impact, [that is] $500 million. That’s clearly a big sum in anyone’s book. It isn’t something that anyone had anticipated. It literally came out of the blue,” Wilson said.

These factors, combined with the 50% tariff on India-US routes, tightened visa regulations and the H-1B visa hike, have adversely impacted passenger traffic and revenue growth, he said at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conclave in Delhi.

“We were hit by a few unprecedented things this year which are almost Black Swan events. Aside from the A171 accident, there was the war with Pakistan, closure of Middle East airspace, 50% tariff on India by Mr Trump, and constraints on H-1B visas. All of these are quite unprecedented shocks to the system,” Wilson added.

Supply-chain hurdles Air India's transformation plan also faces supply-chain challenges, which delay aircraft deliveries and lengthen refurbishment timelines.

Refurbishment of the legacy wide-body fleet and introduction of new wide-body aircraft are critical pillars of Air India's upgraded service offering, but are currently constrained by global supply-chain slowdowns in aircraft interiors, seats and components—a hangover from the pandemic.

According to Shobit Singhal, associate director of Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, Air India's losses widened to ₹10,859 crore in FY25 from a combined loss of ₹7,356 crore the previous year. Both airport closures and the Ahmedabad crash worsened the airline's situation while also harming consumer sentiment and trust. The total number of passengers Air India carried declined by 11% year-on-year in July and 8% year-on-year in August.

“However, recovering from that blow, the airline revived and restored its international flight schedule on 1 October (after a safety pause initiated in July). This, coupled with strong demand revival in H2FY26, is likely to somewhat compensate for the losses in H1. Over a longer period, Air India might gradually improve its profitability due to its strong Tata Group backing as well as an existing order book of 514 aircraft, subject to timely deliveries,” Singhal added. Key risks are supply-chain disruptions, particularly for Boeing, as well as the airline’s ability to ramp-up daily departures, especially domestic ones, he added.

