Air India losses narrow to 7,770 crore on standalone basis in FY20

Air India losses narrow to ₹7,770 crore on standalone basis in FY201 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 09:41 PM IST
- The airline’s operational revenue stood at ₹27,710 crore during FY20
- Total Expenses rose to ₹36,290 crore during FY20
Mumbai: National carrier Air India Ltd narrowed its losses during Financial Year 2020 (FY) to ₹7,770 crore down from a loss of ₹8,470 crore for the preceding year, according to Bloomberg. The airline’s operational revenue stood at ₹27,710 crore during FY20, up from ₹25,570 crore from the previous year. Total Expenses rose to ₹36,290 crore during FY20 from ₹34,960 crore from the previous year.
