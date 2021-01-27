Air India losses narrow to 7,770 crore on standalone basis in FY20

Air India losses narrow to ₹7,770 crore on standalone basis in FY201 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- The airline’s operational revenue stood at ₹27,710 crore during FY20
- Total Expenses rose to ₹36,290 crore during FY20
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: National carrier Air India Ltd narrowed its losses during Financial Year 2020 (FY) to ₹7,770 crore down from a loss of ₹8,470 crore for the preceding year, according to Bloomberg. The airline’s operational revenue stood at ₹27,710 crore during FY20, up from ₹25,570 crore from the previous year. Total Expenses rose to ₹36,290 crore during FY20 from ₹34,960 crore from the previous year.
Mumbai: National carrier Air India Ltd narrowed its losses during Financial Year 2020 (FY) to ₹7,770 crore down from a loss of ₹8,470 crore for the preceding year, according to Bloomberg. The airline’s operational revenue stood at ₹27,710 crore during FY20, up from ₹25,570 crore from the previous year. Total Expenses rose to ₹36,290 crore during FY20 from ₹34,960 crore from the previous year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.