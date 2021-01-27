Air India losses narrow to 7,770 crore on standalone basis in FY20

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: National carrier Air India Ltd narrowed its losses during Financial Year 2020 (FY) to ₹7,770 crore down from a loss of ₹8,470 crore for the preceding year, according to Bloomberg. The airline’s operational revenue stood at ₹27,710 crore during FY20, up from ₹25,570 crore from the previous year. Total Expenses rose to ₹36,290 crore during FY20 from ₹34,960 crore from the previous year.

