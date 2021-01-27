Subscribe
Air India losses narrow to 7,770 crore on standalone basis in FY20
FILE - In this April 16, 2015 file photo, an Airbus A319 of Air India prepares to land at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India. India’s government says it has received “multiple expressions of interest” in buying its 100% stake in the debt-laden national carrier Air India to shore up falling government revenues after an initial attempt in 2018 failed to attract any bidders. The deadline for submission of formal bids was Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, and the government is expected to announce the qualified bidders on Jan. 5. It did not reveal the identity of the bidders or the number of bids received. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

Air India losses narrow to 7,770 crore on standalone basis in FY20

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The airline’s operational revenue stood at 27,710 crore during FY20
  • Total Expenses rose to 36,290 crore during FY20

Mumbai: National carrier Air India Ltd narrowed its losses during Financial Year 2020 (FY) to 7,770 crore down from a loss of 8,470 crore for the preceding year, according to Bloomberg. The airline’s operational revenue stood at 27,710 crore during FY20, up from 25,570 crore from the previous year. Total Expenses rose to 36,290 crore during FY20 from 34,960 crore from the previous year.

