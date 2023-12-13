Air India debuts Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin and cockpit crew

The private carrier Air India on Tuesday introduced its latest line of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew, which were designed by Manish Malhotra.

The company said in a statement, “The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft." “Air India's crew uniforms are amongst the world's most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India's future narrative," PTI reported Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Air India as saying. Also Read: Air India ordered to pay ₹2 lakh to four passengers for multiple flight delays

The crew's new uniform perfectly captures the essence of the airline's new identity, among others, he said.

The female cabin crew attire features a ready-to-wear ombre saree with intricate patterns reminiscent of Indian heritage architecture (jharokha) and the Vista (new Air India logo icon), paired with a comfortable blouse and blazer, Air India said.

"My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look. “By incorporating quintessential hues that are symbolic to India, I hope that these uniforms not only make the crew feel proud but also leave a lasting impression on the guests, representing the warmth and hospitality that India is known for," said Malhotra.

According to Air India, the recently unveiled uniform designs resulted from a collaborative effort with input from cabin crew representatives and the airline's In-flight services team. They conducted thorough testing to ensure the suitability of the new designs. The cockpit crew's uniform showcases a traditional black double-breasted suit adorned with a Vista-inspired print, symbolizing professionalism, timeless elegance, and the esteemed nature of the aviation profession.

Manish Malhotra, the designer, has also designed footwear that combines both style and comfort, as per the airline's announcement. The female cabin crew is set to don dual-tone block heels in black and burgundy, while the male cabin crew will sport comfortable black Brogues.

