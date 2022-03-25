Air India may buy large Jets worth $10 billion, enginemaker says

Davie declined to comment on a timeline for any potential order, but said his team has accompanied Airbus officials when the planemaker flew an A350 to multiple Indian cities showcasing the jet. The European planemaker has doubled down on efforts to sell its A350 jets to local carriers in recent days, with a specific eye on Air India. The airline, which under its new owners -- India’s largest conglomerate -- needs to revamp its fleet of Boeing 777 jets to take on its profitable local rivals such as Indigo and Spicejet Ltd.