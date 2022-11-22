Air India most punctual airline in October

IndiGo continued to be on the fourth position and recorded an 87.5% on-time performance. The largest airline by market share has been unable to beat its rivals in punctuality over the past seven months, monthly data released by the DGCA shows. IndiGo was the most punctual airline for domestic flights in February and March, with 95.4% and 93.9% of flights reaching destinations on time, respectively. Since then, however, the Tata group airlines AirAsia India and Vistara have soared ahead in time-keeping.