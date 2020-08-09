The logo of Air India has turned black on social media for offering condolences to the families of the demised during the Kozhikode plane crash . Air India's official handles on social media have now been updated their cover and profile photos with its trademark logo appearing in white against the black background. Traditionally, Air India's logo uses red as the dominant colour with shades of yellow against the white background.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala at 7.40 pm on Friday in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two, killing at least 18 people.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reached Kozhikode on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the relief measures. He went to the accident site at the airport. He announced ₹10 lakh interim relief for the kin of each of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for the seriously injured and ₹50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

"We have announced an interim relief of ₹10 lakhs to the families of those who have lost their lives in Kozhikode air accident, ₹2 lakh to the seriously injured & ₹50,000 to people with minor injuries," Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased. He also said that the medical expenses of those under treatment will be borne by the government.

