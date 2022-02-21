Air India moves to restore employee pay

Ahead of the handover of Air India to Tata in January, its pilots had written to the airline’s erstwhile management seeking restoration of salaries and stating that the ‘disproportionate’ pay cuts carried out during the covid-19 period should be rolled back with the easing of the pandemic. “With the advent of the pandemic, our layover sustenance allowance was drastically cut to approximately one-third of its original sum resulting in a 60% – 70% cut. Furthermore, our flying allowance was cut by 40%. This was only in theory. In practice, this cut surmounted to 70% to 80% due to the significant reduction in flying hours allotted to each pilot," Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), a union of the airline comprising pilots operating wide-body aircraft, had written to the airline’s then chairman and managing director, Rajiv Bansal, in October.

