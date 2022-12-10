Air India nears deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 11:29 AM IST
Air India is likely to place a firm order for 50 737 Max jets with an option to acquire as many as 150
Tata Group-owned Air India Ltd. is close to signing a deal with Boeing Co. to buy up to 150 737 Max planes, marking the first major aircraft order after the carrier’s privatization, the Economic Times reported, citing people it did not identify.