Air India new logo: Netizens call it 'underwhelming'
Air India unveils new logo and livery in a bid to revamp its image, but receives mixed reactions from netizens.
India's oldest airline Air India on Thursday revamped its logo and the aircraft in a flamboyant ceremony in New Delhi. The Tata Group's airline has now ditched its red arched window accents for a sleeker livery that will see its tail fin painted in hues of gold, red and purple, along with a red and gold underbelly emblazoned with its name in bold.