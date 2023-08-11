Stocks Mutual Funds News

Air India's new brand identity has been designed in partnership with the brand transformation company FutureBrand.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the new logo, signified by that historically used window, the peak of the golden window, it signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, confidence and all of that. Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023. The airline aims to fly an entirely new long haul fleet by the end of 2026.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion (based on published list prices). The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year.

As part of its transformation plan, the airline is leasing and buying 20 wide-body aircraft this year. Besides, a $400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft will commence in the middle of next year.

By March 2024, the carrier expects that 33% of its wide-body fleet will be upgraded.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.