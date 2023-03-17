Air India offers second VRS since Tata takeover1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:18 PM IST
The new round has been offered to all permanent general cadre officers who are at least 40 years and completed at least five years of continuous service at Air India
Air India unveiled a second round of an early retirement scheme for employees in just about a year since its takeover by the Tata group. The move underscores efforts by the once state-owned airline to prune its workforce and cut costs.
