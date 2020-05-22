Air India has informed flyers that bookings for domestic flights will start from today. Tweeting about the same, the national carrier said, "Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to airindia or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care."

Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to https://t.co/T1SVjRD6o5 or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care . #Flythenewnormal — Air India (@airindiain) May 22, 2020

However, other airlines like GoAir, Vistara, IndiGo and others have not opened the booking for the same. "As per the recent govt, directive, we will resume operations of some domestic flights from 25 May, 2020. We are in the process of opening the same for travel between 25th and 31st May, 2020," IndiGo noted on its website.

After a two-month gap, India will reopen air travel from 25 May. The government has allowed one-third of the operations beginning Monday and set limits on fares which will be applicable for three months.

The fares will be capped according to seven sector classes, which have been divided according to approximate flight times. Under the new air fare regulations, the cheapest domestic flight ticket in India will be for ₹2,000 while the most expensive will be for ₹18,600.

Vistara welcomed the moved to resume domestic flights. “Aviation is a growth engine for the economy and resumption of air travel will give great impetus to the government’s overall efforts in helping the country eventually return to normalcy," Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said.

But flying would be entirely different now, certain guidelines have been issued for the passengers and airports, which are to be followed during flight operations.

Some of the guidelines to be followed are:

-The cabin crew will be required to be in full protective gear. Only one check-in bag will be allowed.

-Passengers should report at least two hours before the departure time.

-A passenger will be required to wear protective gear, face mask and carry sanitiser bottle.

- Airlines shall not provide the meal on board.

-A self-declaration or Aarogya Setu App status on a compatible device would be obtained to ensure that a person does not have COVID-19 symptoms.

-Passengers with red status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed to travel.

