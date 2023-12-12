Air India ordered to pay ₹2 lakh to four passengers for multiple flight delays
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) said Air India neglected its duty during cancellations or prolonged delays, failing to provide required services like hospitality, food, accommodation, and transport as per established protocols
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) last week ordered Air India to pay ₹2 lakh in compensation to four passengers whose flights were delayed in 2003.
