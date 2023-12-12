Air India ordered to pay ₹2 lakh to four passengers for multiple flight delays

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) last week ordered Air India to pay ₹2 lakh in compensation to four passengers whose flights were delayed in 2003.

The commission said Air India neglected its duty during cancellations or prolonged delays, failing to provide required services like hospitality, food, accommodation, and transport as per established protocols.

“Airlines is duty bound to take care of such stranded passengers, many of whom miss the connecting flights, especially when these connecting flights are by the same carrier, as is the present case," the NCDRC said.

“….in case of cancellation or inordinate delays, such passengers need to be provided necessary hospitality, food, accommodation, transport etc. as per standard laid down protocols/guidelines of the Airlines…OP Airline (Air India) failed to perform their obligations in the given situations and hence are guilty of deficiency in service towards complainants, entitling them to compensation," the NCDRC added.

It said in instances of flight cancellations or significant delays, passengers are entitled to necessary services like hospitality, food, accommodation, and transport as per established airline protocols.

The NCDRC said the airline cannot rely on “unilaterally determined rules" without granting reasons for the delay. The commission further said the airline is also obligated to provide timely information to passengers about delays, diversions, re-routing, or cancellations, citing valid reasons, including factors like bad weather conditions, among others.

The NCDRC declared Air India guilty of failing to fulfill its obligations. The commission increased the compensation to Rs. 1.75 lakhs (total for all four complainants) and granted a litigation cost of Rs. 25,000 to be paid by Air India to the complainants.

What is the case?

On December 13, 2003, complainants C V Joseph purchased four air tickets for a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai, Chennai to Kolkata, and subsequently from Kolkata to Dibrugarh.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai flight got delayed by more than 1 hour and 30 minutes and consequently, the connecting flight from Chennai to Kolkata departed without the complainants.

Due to the delay, the airline arranged an alternate route through Bangalore. Despite the airline's assurance of a 6 am flight from Bangalore to Kolkata, alternative arrangements were unexpectedly made at midnight, the complainants alleged.

The passengers also complained of poor food provided at the accommodation arranged by the airline.

At Kolkata airport, the complainant received boarding passes for the scheduled flight to Dibrugarh at 9.45 am, but the connecting flight from Delhi to Dibrugarh didn't reach Kolkata, resulting in a prolonged ordeal without facilities. Eventually, the flight to Dibrugarh was cancelled, causing significant distress to the complainants. They reached Dibrugarh a day late.

