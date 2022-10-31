Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Air India ordered to refund ‘cancellation fee’ for flight during lockdown

1 min read . 10:38 PM ISTLivemint
The passenger had booked a flight from Bengaluru to London for April but the flight was later cancelled due to the ban on international flights during the COVID-19 lockdown

A Consumer dispute redressal forum in Bengaluru has directed Air India to refund a passenger the cancellation fees it charged during the COVID-19 lockdown

The Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Bengaluru has ordered Air India to refund a passenger 44,029 after his flight from Bengaluru to London was cancelled amidst a COVID-19 lockdown. The airline had declared the passenger a 'no-show' meaning he did not turn up for the flight and offered him an alternate ticket on another flight before September 30, 2020. 

Air India had deducted 44,029 as ‘Cancellation fee’ while refunding 1,35,143 ticket and charged 5,000 as ‘incidental charge'. The commission ordered both the canellation fee and incidental charge be refunded to the passenger. 

Milin Jadishbhai Parekh had booked a flight ticket to London in January 2020 and he was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru in April the same year but due to the nationalwide lockdown imposed in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic all international flights were cancelled. 

The Air India flight booked by Parekh was also cancelled but the booking portal MakeMyTrip also did not come to his rescue. All efforts by Parekh to approach the airlines did not yield results either. 

At last he lodged a complaint with the commission but he had to wait almost 2 years for justice ever since his complaint in March 2020. 

With the Airlines not bothering to represent themselves in the case, an ex-parte order was passed by the Commission in which it ruled that the airlines could not declare the passenger a ‘no show’ and deduct cancellation charges since the reason for cancellation of flight was the lockdown imposed by pandemic which as well known.

