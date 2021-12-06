Air India outstanding dues to AAI at 2,350, other airlines owe 350 cr

1 min read.Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 04:40 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Outstanding dues of Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and Go Air (now called Go First) up to September 2021 was ₹2,350 crore, ₹109 crore, ₹185 crore and ₹56 crore, respectively
Air India has outstanding dues to the tune of ₹2,350 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday. Meanwhile, SpiceJet owes ₹185 crore to the airports management authority
"Some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues," Singh said in written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.