Air India outstanding dues to AAI at 2,350, other airlines owe 350 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Outstanding dues of Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and Go Air (now called Go First) up to September 2021 was ₹2,350 crore, ₹109 crore, ₹185 crore and ₹56 crore, respectively
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Air India has outstanding dues to the tune of ₹2,350 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday. Meanwhile, SpiceJet owes ₹185 crore to the airports management authority
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Air India has outstanding dues to the tune of ₹2,350 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday. Meanwhile, SpiceJet owes ₹185 crore to the airports management authority
"Some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues," Singh said in written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.