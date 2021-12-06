Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Air India outstanding dues to AAI at 2,350, other airlines owe 350 cr

Air India outstanding dues to AAI at 2,350, other airlines owe 350 cr

Air India outstanding dues to AAI is substantially higher than other airlines at 2,350 crore, with SpiceJet being he second highest at 185 crore.
1 min read . 04:40 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Outstanding dues of Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and Go Air (now called Go First) up to September 2021 was 2,350 crore, 109 crore, 185 crore and 56 crore, respectively

Air India has outstanding dues to the tune of 2,350 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday. Meanwhile, SpiceJet owes 185 crore to the airports management authority

"Some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues," Singh said in written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the outstanding dues of Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and Go Air (now called Go First) up to September 2021 was 2,350 crore, 109 crore, 185 crore and 56 crore, respectively.

The AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues according to its credit policy, he mentioned.

Charging penal interest, encashment of security deposits along with resorting to legal action were other measures available with the AAI to carry out recovery of dues, he noted.

The AAI owns 125-odd airports across the country. Airlines have to regularly pay various charges such as landing charges and parking charges to the AAI to operate aircraft from its airports.

