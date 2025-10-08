Air India partners with STARLUX Airlines to expand Asian connectivity

Air India on Wednesday announced an interline partnership with Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines, aimed at expanding travel options across Asia. This agreement allows for single-ticket itineraries that combine flights from both airlines, facilitating coordinated baggage handling and streamlined travel for passengers, Air India said in an official statement.

Advertisement

Through this partnership, Air India customers can access Taipei via its Southeast Asia gateways, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Kuala Lumpur. Conversely, STARLUX customers will have connections to Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru through these shared gateways, the statement added.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “We are excited to partner with luxury full-service carrier, STARLUX Airlines, to enhance travel options across for our customers to Taiwan. This interline agreement aligns perfectly with Air India’s commitment to delivering premium experiences for our guests, while inviting STARLUX Airlines customers to experience India’s diverse cities in full-service comfort through our robust network.”

Bookings for the interline service are available through travel agents and will soon be accessible on Air India's website and mobile app. This initiative is part of Air India's broader transformation strategy, which includes the Vihaan.AI program, following its return to Tata Sons in 2022. The airline has placed an order for 570 new aircraft and is updating the interiors of its existing fleet.

Advertisement

The Air India group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, operates over 300 aircraft and serves 55 domestic and 45 international destinations.