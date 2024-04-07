Active Stocks
Air India passenger receives broken seat despite paying extra ₹1,000; airline issues apology

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi

The traveler posted on X to report the incident, mentioning that they had paid an additional ₹1,000 for this particular window seat.

Air India (Matthieu Rondel/Bloomberg)

A traveler on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was taken aback to discover a broken seat upon boarding. The traveler posted on X to report the incident, mentioning that they had paid an additional 1,000 for this particular window seat.

Following the tweet gaining traction, Air India issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to the passenger.

"Paid extra 1k for a broken window seat (22A) on Air India AI512 from DEL to BLR on April 4. They called the engineer to fix it, but he couldn't. Is this what I paid the flight fare for? Can't I at least expect a proper seat after paying so much?" wrote @Kaijee04 in a post on X.

This post was posted on April 6th. Since its posting, it has garnered a few likes and comments. Air India also joined the conversation in the comments section, stating, "Hi, we're sorry for the disappointing experience. Please DM us your booking details (boarding pass) so that we can check and assist you."

The tweet gained traction over the social media. A lot of users posted their comments on the tweet. 

“Hi, did they offer an alternate seat / alternate flight or at least refund you the ticket cost + some? I see you have a legit case for a full refund + some extra in a consumer court," a user commented.

Meanwhile, another user said, “This is why u shouldn't choose Air India. Dont worry, for sure you will get 100 INR compensation from them because they are super stingy, even if the mistake is with the scam @airindia. So avoid this fraud airline at any cost hereafter."

 

Published: 07 Apr 2024, 01:17 PM IST
