Air India's Phuket expansion: A direct challenge to IndiGo's dominance
Air India, India's largest international carrier by available seat kilometers (ASK), is expanding its international network with new flights to Phuket, Thailand. The airline will commence operations to Phuket from December 15, 2023, with four weekly flights initially, increasing to daily service from January 8, 2024. Phuket is the first of four new international destinations that Air India plans to launch by the end of March 2024.