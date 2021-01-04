The unions also said if she does justice to her current role, the airline does well and generates more market interest as well as direct competition for her bid for the disinvestment. "Alternatively, the potential misuse of insider information to actively sabotage the functioning of the airline and stave off market interest cannot be overlooked.""We therefore strongly urge you to follow through this office order in letter and spirit and immediately replace her as well as any other key management employee bidders holding such a sensitive position," the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) stated in the letter to the CMD.