Air India pilot unions warn of going ‘to any extent’ for showdown with airlines management2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:05 PM IST
- On 17 April, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two unions.
Air India pilot Union has informed that they were ready to go to ‘any extent’ if even one of their members get terminated. Indicating a possibility to undertake a showdown with the Tata Group-owned Air India management, the union stayed strong on their ‘unilateral’ demand for revised salary structure and service conditions.
