Air India pilots ‘concerned’ about duty timings, say airline ‘compromising with safety’
Air India pilots' groups allege that the airline management is intimidating and coercing some members to extend flight duty timings beyond prescribed limits.
Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Air India pilots' groupings have alleged that the airline management is "intimidating and coercing" some of their members to extend flight duty timings beyond the prescribed limits.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message