 Air India pilots ‘concerned’ about duty timings, say airline ‘compromising with safety’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Air India pilots ‘concerned’ about duty timings, say airline ‘compromising with safety’
Back Back

Air India pilots ‘concerned’ about duty timings, say airline ‘compromising with safety’

 PTI

Air India pilots' groups allege that the airline management is intimidating and coercing some members to extend flight duty timings beyond prescribed limits.

An Air India plane takes off from the newly inaugurated fourth runway of Delhi Airport (Hindustan Times)Premium
An Air India plane takes off from the newly inaugurated fourth runway of Delhi Airport (Hindustan Times)

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Air India pilots' groupings have alleged that the airline management is "intimidating and coercing" some of their members to extend flight duty timings beyond the prescribed limits.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) have written to Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson flagging the issues.

In their joint letter, dated January 28, the unions also claimed the airline's approach to extend the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) for pilots amounts to "compromising" with safety of the pilots besides violating established regulations.

ICPA represents the narrow body pilots while IPG has members from the wide body fleet of Air India.

It has come to the notice that some pilots are facing intimidation and coercion to extend their FDTL beyond the prescribed limits by the Director of Operations and base managers, including threats of jeopardising their career progression, the letter said.

The unions also termed the situation as a matter of "grave concern".

There was no immediate comment from Air India on the letter.

The unions' allegations also assume significance against the backdrop of aviation regulator DGCA, earlier this month, coming out with revised FDTL norms for pilots that provide for increased weekly rest period, extension in night hours by an hour and just two night landings as against six earlier.

Stating that the pilots are "committed" to upholding the highest standards of safety and compliance within the organisation, the letter said, "however, the reported incidents undermine these principles and pose a serious risk to both our personnel and the integrity of our operations".

"We request your immediate intervention to investigate these allegations and put an end to any coercive practices related to FDTL extensions," the unions said in the letter. The unions have also warned that if these practices persist, they would be "compelled to inform the regulatory authorities with evidence, including call records, to ensure transparency and accountability".

"We believe that our duty is not only to the company but also to the safety of the passengers and the reputation of the aviation industry," it said.

Copies of the letter have been marked to Tata Group and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Air India Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Klaus Goersch, and Chief of Flight Safety Rajeev Gupta, among others.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Jan 2024, 09:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App